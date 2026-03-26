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Bruce Campbell pushes ahead with 'Ernie & Emma' despite cancer diagnosis

Bruce Campbell is widely known for his work in ‘The Evil Dead’ franchise

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 26, 2026

Bruce Campbell pushes ahead with &apos;Ernie &amp; Emma&apos; despite cancer diagnosis
Bruce Campbell is widely known for his work in ‘The Evil Dead’ franchise

Bruce Campbell isn’t letting his recent cancer diagnosis slow him down.

The horror legend, best known for The Evil Dead franchise, revealed earlier this month that he’s battling a “treatable” but not “cureable” form of cancer.

Yet his focus remains firmly on his latest project, Ernie & Emma, which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

“It doesn’t change anything for me,” Campbell told USA Today. “It makes you prioritize 100 percent, and for me, the priority is this movie.”

The film follows a widowed pear salesman on a journey to scatter his wife’s ashes, reliving memories of their marriage along the way.

Produced with his wife Ida Gearon, Campbell described the project as their most personal collaboration yet: “We finally got to do something that has no outside influence. We made it in our own little bubble.”

Campbell has already canceled several fan convention appearances to undergo treatment, but he reassured fans that he’s determined to keep working:

“Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!”

With Ernie & Emma, Campbell is channeling his energy into storytelling, proving that even in the face of illness, his creative drive remains unshaken.

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