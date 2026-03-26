Steelers show their hand on Jalen Ramsey—here's why Joe Haden's advice is going viral

The Steelers aren’t hiding their plans, and Jalen Ramsey knows it, as the Steelers lay out their vision about former cornerback Ramsey in plain sight.

Pittsburgh Steelers added cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the squad with pinching hopes that he would deliver what they expected: to complete their cornerback room.

But almost a year after the trade, that hasn’t come to pass, as Ramsey had struggled as an outside cornerback the previous season.

Ramsey’s continued downward performance made him a liability when pitched against top receivers.

Largely to counter this, but also due to need, the team moved Ramsey inside to the slot and eventually to safety.

On the other hand, the veteran former Steelers CB Joe Haden has offered valuable advice that is buzzing on social media.

Speaking about the plans for how the team should use Jalen Ramsey while appearing on the Deebo & Joe podcast, he floated some crystal clear ideas.

Haden, while making a direct reference to the aging Ramsey, said, “Slot, I would have him at free [safety] or slot.

"He’s still gonna be able to guard tight ends now because the speed isn’t there at corner. At the outside, you’ve got to be young; you’ve still got to be able to run.”

His co-host, James Harrison, was “100 percent” on board as well; so, too, was podcast guest Ben Roethlisberger.

Sharing his thoughts, Haden said, “I like Ramsey in the slot, too. As a quarterback, he makes me more nervous in the slot…because of his mind.”

While calling Jalen Ramsey a student of the game, he added, “When you’re in the slot, it’s all about your mind. “I also like him in there because I think you can blitz him more… [And] you can put him on a tight end and say, ‘I don’t want that tight end to touch the ball.’”

Jalen Ramsey was a top-five draft pick and is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.

He earned a Pro-Bowl selection last season with the Steelers, which opened up new avenues for him.

Ramsey began mostly in the slot, with some boundary duties, before moving full-time to safety.

If the Steelers decide to retain Ramsey at safety, there is cause for optimism—a full offseason would enable him to fully adapt to the position.