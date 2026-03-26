Savannah Guthrie's tearful first Interview since mother's disappearance

Today show host Savannah Guthrie has appeared in her first television interview since her mother, Nancy Guthrie went missing.

In an interview with her former co-host of Today show Hoda Kotb, Savannah opened up about the agony she has been going through.

Kotb shared a glimpse of the tearful interview of Savannah Guthrie in a promo on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

She said while appearing tearful, “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable.”

Referring to what Nancy would have gone through, Savannah disclosed that she would “wake up every night,” thinking about what her mother would have gone through.

“And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now,” she added.

For the unversed, Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1, when she was last spotted at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

But so far, no lead has been traced as to what actually happened to Nancy Guthrie as the search entered into its sixth week.

Authorities however, later released doorbell camera footage showing a masked man at Guthrie’s house that night on January 31, 2026.

The authorities have not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

It’s now almost six weeks since Nancy disappeared and her family has been making posts online regularly to get their mother back home.

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for any lead to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery, while the FBI has also set a separate reward of $100,000.

The interview will be aired in two parts today, March 26, and tomorrow March 27, 2026.