Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu gets candid about her changing appearance

Olympic gold medalist U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu makes an honest admission about her changing look that is making rounds on the internet.

Liu, who has just come back with a gold and dazzling performance that stunned the world at the Milan Cortina Olympics 2026, has inked a deal with athletic wear, Nike, featuring apparel with prints inspired by her skating career.

In a latest buzzing interview, the 20-year-old trailblazer Alysa Liu shared that she has learned the art of saying no at times when it comes to changing who she is and therefore doesn’t feel the need to say “yes” to everything.

Liu explained, “These days, I say no to more things that I used to say yes to.”

About her changing her look, she added, “When I came back to figure skating, people said I would have to change my hair and I said, ‘No, I won’t be changing my hair.’”

The blunt statement spotlights a clear shift in mindset for Liu, who has made a startling comeback after a break and appears to have found a new sense of purpose in pursuing her career.

Liu’s “no” to changing her hair may appear simple, but when it comes to figure skating, appearance has long been key to this sport.

Liu’s distinctive outlook, from her hairstyle to her bold fashion choices is what has drawn praise from fans on social media, especially among younger audiences who see her as a role model.

Liu has now become the most talked-about athlete in the world.

Soon after that feeling the heat of the sports, she went on a two-year break, but when she made a comeback, Liu had never looked back.

Now, Liu’s candid admission is about achieving a renewed self-confidence, but at the same time, she remains grounded in her beliefs.

She credited trusting self-instincts as key to her success both on skates and in life.

"At the end of the day, if it’s not a ‘hell yes,’ it’s a ‘hell no," said Liu.

For the unversed, Liu became the youngest woman in United States history to win the national championship as a 13-year-old in 2019.

She won it again the next year, and a ticket to the Olympics came when she turned 16 in 2022.