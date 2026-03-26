Why Draymond Green was heartbroken by Moses Moody's gruesome leg injury

Warriors teammate Draymond Green is devastated upon hearing the news of Moses Moody's diagnosis with a torn patellar tendon.

Moses Moody was badly injured during Tuesday’s 137-131 overtime win against Mavericks.

Warriors star Draymond Green was one of the teammates who showed up to Moody as he was being stretchered off the floor after sustaining a torn left patellar tendon injury.

Green, who is seen as a key mentor to Moody since making a debut in NBA in 2021, opened up in a recent podcast show, The Draymond Green Show.

The heartbroken Green said, “It just s****, man.”

“Moses, being a young guy, [whom] I’ve tried to take under my wing [during] his time in the league. I always compare him to Kevon Looney,” Green added.

“[He’s] just one of those guys that [when] you talk about the consummate pro, the ultimate pro, Moses does everything right as a professional,” Green said of his young teammate.

Green continued, “[He] puts in all the work [and] doesn’t complain about anything. He’s never late, never an issue. He’s a coach’s dream. He’s a teammate’s dream. And to see him get hurt after coming back from a 10-game absence, it’s just unfortunate.”

“You hate to see anyone get hurt, but you hate it even more to see all the guys that [do] everything right. That’s who Moses is, you know, a guy who does all the right things,” Green said while praising the young talent.

“You just never know how this business works. [I’m] closer to the end than I am to the beginning, but looking forward to having him back out on the court, man, in due time,” Green added while contemplating his career and Moody’s future.

Golden State Warriors had said that Moses is set to undergo surgery for his torn patellar tendon today, Thursday, March 26, 2026.