Irish singer Niall Horan opens up about secret health battle: Details inside

The Irish singer has shared a secret health struggle in a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show.

The 32-year-old Niall Horan feared his secret health battle could have serious implications as he gets older.

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan opened up while appearing on The Zach Sang Show said, “My Knees are fu**** up. The hips are going now too.”

“I think I was just genetically f****d from the day I was born.”

The Mullingar native had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his knee back in 2014.

But now Horan feels he will need a hip replacement, as he feels like his joints are getting ‘worse’ as he ages.

“My dad is 66 this year. He’s just had a knee replacement. He had a hip done 18 months ago. He’s getting another hip done now.”

But when the show host reminded him that he’s half his father's age, he replied, "I know, but it was clearly in there.”

The Slow Hand singer also spoke candidly of his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, whom he considers a big support behind the success of his latest album, Dinner Party. And she was particularly moved by the emotional tracks.

He confessed, “She did a lot of crying.

Niall recently, to another outlet GQ magazine, also spoke about her partner Amelia with all praise, whom she has been dating since 2020.

He described Amelia as “having someone to rant with and listen to and be listened to is huge. I’m glad I found it. And she’s amazing and she’s got her own thing going on. I love the life that we’ve got.”