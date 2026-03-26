Sarah Michelle Gellar, ‘Ready or Not 2' cast escape major tragedy

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come co-stars faced a frightening moment in Paris when a fire broke out at the Bristol Hotel during their press junket.

The cast, including Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton, was promoting the horror-comedy sequel when smoke from the hotel’s kitchen triggered a mass evacuation.

More than 400 guests were cleared from the building as firefighters rushed to contain the blaze, as per TMZ.

A hotel representative confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the fire was fully extinguished and all guests safely returned.

“The hotel, along with all of its outlets, with the exception of 114 Faubourg, has now reopened,” the rep revealed.

Despite the chaos, the stars remained silent on social media.

Newton even posted a video from inside the hotel later that day, appearing unfazed by the incident.

For the unversed, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come hits theaters March 27.

Samara Weaving reprises her role as Grace, joined by Newton as her sister Faith, as the duo battles rival families vying for a powerful throne.

Gellar plays Ursula Danforth, while Wood portrays a lawyer.