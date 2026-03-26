 
Geo News

Sarah Michelle Gellar, ‘Ready or Not 2' cast escape major tragedy

'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' hits theaters March 27

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Sarah Michelle Gellar, ‘Ready or Not 2&apos; cast escape major tragedy

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come co-stars faced a frightening moment in Paris when a fire broke out at the Bristol Hotel during their press junket.

The cast, including Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton, was promoting the horror-comedy sequel when smoke from the hotel’s kitchen triggered a mass evacuation.

More than 400 guests were cleared from the building as firefighters rushed to contain the blaze, as per TMZ.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, ‘Ready or Not 2 cast escape major tragedy

A hotel representative confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the fire was fully extinguished and all guests safely returned.

“The hotel, along with all of its outlets, with the exception of 114 Faubourg, has now reopened,” the rep revealed.

Despite the chaos, the stars remained silent on social media.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, ‘Ready or Not 2 cast escape major tragedy

Newton even posted a video from inside the hotel later that day, appearing unfazed by the incident.

For the unversed, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come hits theaters March 27.

Samara Weaving reprises her role as Grace, joined by Newton as her sister Faith, as the duo battles rival families vying for a powerful throne.

Gellar plays Ursula Danforth, while Wood portrays a lawyer.

Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd say goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy'
Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd say goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy'
Niall Horan faces major setback after moving into new mansion
Niall Horan faces major setback after moving into new mansion
Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward' Ryan Gosling interview
Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward' Ryan Gosling interview
Why Britney Spears's family is keeping their distance amid DUI drama?
Why Britney Spears's family is keeping their distance amid DUI drama?
Kylie Jenner gushes over beau Timothee Chalamet: ‘Always hyping him up'
Kylie Jenner gushes over beau Timothee Chalamet: ‘Always hyping him up'
'Harry Potter' series embroiled in controversy as Snape actor faces threats
'Harry Potter' series embroiled in controversy as Snape actor faces threats
Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa viral moment: Here's everything you need to know
Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa viral moment: Here's everything you need to know
‘Harry Potter' reboot: Fans are crying, arguing and obsessed
‘Harry Potter' reboot: Fans are crying, arguing and obsessed