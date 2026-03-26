Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa viral moment: Here's everything you need to know

Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at BVLGARI’s Eclettica launch in Milan has ignited a social media storm, with two contrasting clips fueling very different narratives about her Hollywood standing.

A short video making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) shows The Bluff star standing near Dua Lipa, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, with some viewers claiming she was “ignored.”

This footage quickly went viral, accompanied by commentary suggesting she was “trying hard to be relevant in Hollywood.”

Another video from the same event shows Chopra and Dua Lipa engaged in conversation, smiling and interacting naturally.

This clip has since circulated as a counterpoint, undermining the “snub” narrative.

Many posts amplified the first clip, mocking Chopra as “desperate” or “irrelevant.”

Some even linked the alleged snub to her political stances, referencing her Oscars appearance with Javier Bardem.

However, fans highlighted the second clip.

They argued the “ignored” framing was misleading.

They pointed out that Nick Jonas’ wife was an official guest and ambassador, not sidelined in any formal sense.

Others noted this is a classic case of social media cherry-picking, where a few seconds of footage can be spun into drama, even when longer clips show normal interaction.

The juxtaposition of the two clips highlights how celebrity narratives are shaped online.

The “snub” video gained traction first.

It fed into existing debates about Chopra’s Hollywood relevance.

The conversation clip, however, complicated that narrative, showing her comfortably interacting with Dua Lipa.

This duality reflects the dynamics of digital fandom.

One camp eager to diminish her global profile, another quick to defend her as a legitimate player in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra’s BVLGARI appearance was officially part of the brand’s showcase, and she was photographed alongside multiple Hollywood stars.

While one clip fueled claims of exclusion, another shows her conversing with Dua Lipa, highlighting how selective framing can distort reality.

The online debate reveals more about netizen biases than about Chopra’s actual standing at the event.

For the unversed, the BVLGARI Eclettica gala brought together global stars including Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liu Yifei, and Dua Lipa.

Chopra, a longtime BVLGARI ambassador, attended in a striking black gown by Saiid Kobeisy and was photographed alongside the brand’s A-list lineup.