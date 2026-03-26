Niall Horan faces major setback after moving into new mansion

Niall Horan, iconic singer who started his solo career back in 2016, opened up about a home project that didn’t go exactly as planned.

The singer, 32, revealed that adding a pub to the basement of his £10 million London house turned out to be more trouble than he expected.

The Heaven hitmaker shares six-bedroom property in West London with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, 29, and their dog, enjoying quiet life in a neighbourhood which is full of stars.

On Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Niall explained that what seemed like a fun idea became a bit chaotic in no time. With pubs in London closing at 11pm, his home became the place where the party didn’t stop.

The old member of One Direction joked about having to gently get people out by turning off the lights and music and even using a side door to quietly show them the way out.

There’s a piano in the basement too, though Niall wisely avoids singing after a few drinks.

His upcoming album, Dinner Party, is inspired by her and she was moved to tears when she heard it.

Beyond the fun and music, Niall admitted that his knees and hips are already giving him trouble, a reminder that even stars face real-life worries.