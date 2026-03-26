Cruz Beckham’s ‘fortunate’ statement hints at inside family drama

Cruz Beckham opened up about the life he comes from and his words are quietly getting attention.

The 21-year-old musician, who is currently performing with his band The Breakers, talked about the advantages he had while growing up in the Beckhams.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cruz addressed the buzz around his career. “I completely understand it,” he said, reacting to claims that he has had an easier start.

He added, “On one hand, I can't control what family I come from but on the other hand I am so aware that I’m incredibly fortunate.”

The son of the Beckhams’ this remark came at a time when the famous family has been under the spotlight, with ongoing talk about tensions involving older brother Brooklyn.

Without naming anyone directly, Cruz’s words about feeling lucky and wanting to “do this the right way” have caught attention online.

He went on to add that he wants to build his career step by step, playing smaller venues and working hard to improve.

“I want to earn my stripes,” he said, making it clear he doesn’t want to rely only on his name.