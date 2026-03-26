Katie Price claps back after troll predicts end of her marriage with Lee Andrews

Despite ongoing reginal tensions, Katie was eager to meet Lee, as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport ahead of her trip

Katie Price continues to support her marriage to Lee Andrews, hitting back at trolls who mocked her relationship with the reality star.

The ex glamour model, 47, initially tied the knot with the businessman, 42, in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony.

The move shocked fans and family alike, particularly amid reports alleging that Lee is a scammer.

However, Katie appeared to deny the claims as she responded to a a follower on Instagram who mocked her romance with the businessman.

After the former glamour model posted a loved-up snap of her and Lee, one troll was quick to reply: “Till the next.”

But Katie soon fired back: 'Thank you for the follow. I’ll pass on your follow back request but please look forward to our wedding in the UK.

But some concerned fans suggested it was actually Lee commenting back on Katie’s account.

When Lee suddenly appeared in the comments to have a pop at the troll, someone replied: 'That was you responding wasn’t it on Katie’s page LOL. Katie doesn’t engage with people like that.'

Meanwhile, Katie was also treated to a huge diamond ring as she marked her one-month wedding anniversary.

Showing off both her dazzling rings, Katie wrote: 'Love my engagement ring and anniversary ring.'

Despite ongoing reginal tensions, Katie was eager to meet Lee, as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport ahead of her trip.

She later told her fans that she would do anything to be with her new partner.