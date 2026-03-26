Why Britney Spears's family is keeping their distance amid DUI drama?

The concern is there – but action? Not so much.

Following recent headlines surrounding Britney Spears, sources say her family is choosing distance over involvement, and the reason traces back to a chapter they would rather not reopen.

As per insiders, the fallout from her highly pulicised conservatorship battle still lingers – and it’s enough to keep everyone firmly on the sidelines.

“No one in the family wants to touch this,” a source revealed. “After what happened during the conservatorship battle, they’re terrified of being dragged back into the spotlight.”

That spotlight, of course, burned brightest during the #FreeBritney era, when Jamie Spears faced intense scrutiny for his role overseeing her 13-year legal arrangement.

“Jamie was absolutely crucified,” the insider added. “The rest of the family saw what happened to him and they’re not eager to go through that themselves.”

But it’s not just fear of public backlash – it’s also about respecting boundaries, however complicated.

“Britney has made it very clear she doesn’t want her family involved in her life,” another source explained. “They know if they step in, she’ll see it as betrayal.”

So where does that leave things?

In a tense kind of limbo.

“There’s concern,” the insider admitted. “But nobody wants to start that war again.”

For now, it seems the Spears family is watching from a distance – cautious, quiet, and very aware of how quickly history can repeat itself.