Tom Hardy's wife reveals insight into her husband's new obsession

Tom Hardy’s wife, Charlotte Riley, gave fans a rare glimpse into their life together and it’s full of small, relatable moments.

While the 48-year-old actor is famous for having more than 30 tattoos celebrating everything from family milestones to career highlights, Charlotte admitted that she’s happy letting him enjoy them all.

“He has more than enough for us both,” she said, adding with a smile, “but the older I get, the more piercings and tattoos appeal. Just get old disgracefully, I think.”

The couple, who share two children, try to keep their family life as normal as possible as they coordinate work schedules so one of them is always home and the kids are far more interested in painting and crafts than in acting.

Their kitchen, however, is often a colourful mess of canvases, brushes and art supplies.

Charlotte also remembered meeting the love of her life for the first time on the set of Wuthering Heights in 2009 as she recalled the strong cup of tea he made and the small, thoughtful moments that made her think he was someone special.

Tom, moreover, talked about fatherhood in the past, saying that it just keep him motivated to see the life with new perspective.