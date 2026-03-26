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Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward' Ryan Gosling interview

Drew Barrymore talk show was launched in 2020

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

March 26, 2026

Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward&apos; Ryan Gosling interview

Drew Barrymore is facing renewed scrutiny after a viral clip from The Drew Barrymore Show featuring Ryan Gosling (promoting Project Hail Mary) reignited criticism of her overly physical hosting style.

In the segment, Barrymore dressed as her childhood E.T. character Gertie leaned onto Gosling mid-interview, prompting him to step back awkwardly.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with viewers calling it “uncomfortable”.

Netizens accused Charlie’s Angels’ alum of ignoring personal boundaries.

One viral post summed up the frustration: “After all these years of hosting, you’d think someone would’ve given her feedback. Stop shoving yourself into your guests’ faces.”

This incident is not isolated.

Barrymore’s touchy, overly intimate approach has been a recurring theme since her talk show launched in 2020.

She famously clasped Oprah Winfrey’s hand and caressed her arm for an extended time, leaving audiences cringing at the prolonged contact.

Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward Ryan Gosling interview

Even Barrymore herself has acknowledged the issue, joking to Cynthia Erivo that people “warn” her about being “so touchy” while sitting close to the singer-actress.

Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward Ryan Gosling interview

These moments have fueled a steady stream of commentary describing her style as “childlike regression,” “awkward,” and “hard to watch.”

Barrymore has defended her approach, insisting that her behavior stems from authentic emotional openness rather than performance.

She has explained that her touchiness is an extension of her personality, saying she wants guests to feel her “authentic presence.”

Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward Ryan Gosling interview

While she admits she can be “too much” at times, she frames it as a desire for genuine connection.

Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward Ryan Gosling interview

On-air, she has even laughed about being warned by producers and friends to tone down her physicality, but she maintains that her sincerity is part of her identity.

Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward Ryan Gosling interview

Critics argue that her physical closeness is invasive and unprofessional, while defenders see it as refreshing vulnerability in a media landscape often dominated by polished distance.

Drew Barrymore sparks backlash after ‘awkward Ryan Gosling interview

For the unversed, Gosling’s Project Hail Mary hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

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