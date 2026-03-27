Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings in PSL 11 encounter

Quetta Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel (left) and Karachi Kings captain David Warner (centre) during the toss for the Pakistan Super League 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 27, 2026. — PSL

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 second match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Ben McDermott(w), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza

Head-to-head

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators have come face-to-face 20 times in PSL history, with the latter leading the head-to-head record with 13 victories, compared to the 2020 champions' seven.

Their last meeting came at the same venue in the previous edition, which saw Gladiators prevail by five runs.

Matches: 20

Quetta Gladiators: 13

Karachi Kings: 7

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the Gladiators finished as the runners-up of the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league, while the Kings suffered a playoff exit.

The 2019 champions won four of their last five matches, while the Kings have three triumphs in their respective as many games.

Quetta Gladiators: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: L, L, W, W, W