Selena Gomez new venture after Benny 'dirty feet' controversy has fans talking

Selena Gomez is serving up something sweet and personal.

The singer and actress has launched “I Said I Love Blue First” ice cream bars, inspired by her 2025 album I Said I Love You First.

The name references “Bluest Flame,” a track from the record that Gomez co created with her husband, Benny Blanco, reflecting their relationship journey.

“When we started talking about creating a new product in honor of the album, we knew we wanted to use that song as our inspiration. I’m so happy with how it turned out,” Gomez shared with People.

Gomez described the album as deeply personal, “It’s a reflection of everything I’ve felt in relationships, both the good and the complicated parts… Working on it with Benny made it even more meaningful because it’s really about both of our stories coming together.”

She even teased another potential flavor inspired by the track “Sunset Blvd.” noting its dreamy name and lyrics about cherry pie could easily translate into a dessert.

The launch came after Gomez’s musical hiatus following 2020’s Rare.

She previously credited Blanco with helping her reconnect to music, eventually leading to their collaboration on I Said I Love You First.

The couple married in California in September 2025.

With her new ice cream bars, Gomez is blending her artistry with lifestyle branding, offering fans a taste of her music, quite literally.