Andrew Garfield sparks controversy with 'Harry Potter' remarks

Andrew Garfield sparked massive buzz on the internet after admitting that watching Harry Potter movies felt “controversial” for him.

The actor, who only recently saw the films for the first time, praised Daniel Radcliffe and the cast but said that it was hard to separate the story from the author’s views.

“I know it’s controversial,” Garfield said in an interview on My Life In Movies.

He added that watching the films could feel like “putting money in the pocket” of someone involved in what he called “inhumane legislation.”

The Spider Man actor didn’t say J.K. Rowling’s name but everyone understood who he meant because of her public comments about gender identity.

The discussion comes as Harry Potter is back in the spotlight with a new TV show being made. However, Rowling’s opinions have caused debate and some fans struggle with enjoying her work while not supporting her beliefs.

He said the films themselves are really good and praised the story, the world and the actors.

Andrew’s comments show how many fans feel caught in the middle as they love the magic and the story but they also think about the person who made it.