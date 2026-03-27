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Palace issues statement as King Charles suffers 'disaster' moment

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles faced unexpected situation during an outing to Oxfordshire

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Palace issues statement as King Charles suffers &apos;disaster&apos; moment
Palace issues statement as King Charles suffers 'disaster' moment

King Charles faced unexpected situation during an outing to Oxfordshire, where he toured the facilities of Oxford Photovoltaics (PV).

The 77-year-old was left in fits of laughter as he unveiled a plaque commemorating the visit, which inadvertently fell to the floor.

It was nothing short of a 'disaster' for the British monarch, who could not control his emotions after the awkward moment.

The cover was quickly picked up by a member of Oxford PV. Once replaced and returned to the stand, the King stood and smiled next to the plaque for photographers.

The royal family shared images with a statement about the royal's latest outing amid speculation about his US trip, saying:  The King has visited Oxford Photovoltaics, a trailblazing enterprise developing advanced solar panels."

These solar panels are believed to be capable of converting more of the sun’s spectrum into clean, affordable energy.

During the visit, the monarch also met members of staff and had the opportunity to see the technology in action.

Prince William and Harry's father was in good spirits as he praised Oxford PV for creating the next generation of solar panels, describing it  as "wonderful".

He also made a joke about the "disaster" of unveiling his plaque. King Charles has long been an advocate for sustainability and climate initiatives, frequently discussing the planet's threats and taking practical steps.

He told a group of staff: "I hope you can speed up the transition a bit", which appeared to be a reference to shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The King continued: "I think you're remarkable, how you've managed to keep it all going, but it does take time to get to the point where you can actually commercialise all these things."

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