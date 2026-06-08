Prince Harry’s costly mistake may shatter his last tie to William

All hopes of a possible possible reconciliation between Harry and William will suddenly shatter if the Duke of Sussex dares to cash on their mother's major event next year.

The future monarch, 43, is said to be waiting to see whether his estranged brother continues with his alleged plans to mark Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary before deciding if he permanently cuts ties with him during his reign.

The Duke has been warned against filming his mother's event for profit to please him and Meghan’s bosses.

"What hurts William most are Harry's public comments about royal life, especially regarding senior royals who are deeply respected by their supporters."

They continued: "The Prince of Wales wanta to make amends with Harry and feels he should embrace him to honour their mother’s wishes, but the Sussexes' sudden moves change his mind."

Harry has been estraged from his royal rellatives for years. Now, as August next year approaches – marking three decades since Diana's death in Paris in 1997 – tensions are rising again.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father is making headlines as he's allegedly developing a major Netflix tribute to his mother, with Meghan also expected to play a prominent role in the film.

William, by contrast, is understood to believe any commemoration should be led by the royal household and handled with "institutional oversight."