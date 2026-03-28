Katie Price stuns in airport look after visiting Lee Andrews

Lee Andrews tied the knot with Katie in January, just weeks after meeting

Katie Price looked stunning as she packed her bag to reunite with her children after visiting her husband, Lee Andrews, in Dubai on Friday.

The former glamour model,47, showed off her tattooed torso as she touched down at London Gatwick Airport, looking happier than ever after having a blast with her new husband Lee, 42.

Appearing as though she was on a FaceTime call, Katie pushed her hot pink suitcase upon landing in the UK, while her businessman husband remained in the UAE.

On Friday, Lee was also hit with a new accusation that he took $1000 from a woman and has not paid her back; he denied the claims on Instagram soon after.

For the unversed, Lee claimed that he studied at Cambridge University and holds a PhD.

His LinkedIn profile previously stated he was a 'Member Of The Board of Advisors' for the Labour Party and 'Director of Philanthropy at The King’s Trust', formerly The Prince’s Trust.

However, the self-proclaimed 'millionaire' has now admitted his CV was embellished, claiming his former personal assistant was responsible.

Lee Andrews tied the knot with Katie in January, just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony.