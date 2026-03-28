Jannik Sinner edges closer to 'Sunshine Double' after beating Zverev in Miami

The world no. 2 Jannik Sinner has crushed Alexander Zverev by 6-3, 7-6(4) on Friday, March 27, to get one step closer to clinching the Miami Open final.

Sinner is being considered the dark horse for the ‘Sunshine Double' after his victory in Indian Wells earlier this month.

The Italian tennis star Sinner will face Czech Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s super final and shouted, “Let’s go!” while buzzing with the win after the German couldn’t return his powerful serve on match point.

“It has been an incredible swing,” said Sinner, who secured his 16th straight Masters 1000 match win.

The four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner added, “I’ve been trying to play as many matches as possible and I couldn’t do any better.”

The Italian reflecting on the battle, said, “Today was a very tough encounter; he played some incredible tennis, but I was serving very well. Especially in the end and in the crucial moments.”

Sinner is now just one step away from becoming the first man since the feat was last achieved by Roger Federer in 2017, clinching both the ‘Sunshine Double’ at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.