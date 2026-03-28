American Airlines crew member from Dallas found dead in Colombia—What went wrong?

A 32-year-old crew member of an American Airlines flight from Dallas who went missing this week found dead in Colombia on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Fernando Gutierrez was working with American Airlines and was based in Dallas.

According to the Medellin mayor, they discovered the body of 32-year-old Dallas native, Fernando Gutierrez on Friday between Jerico and Puente Iglesias.

Gutierrez was staying in Medellin for a routine work layover when he went missing on Saturday night, March 21, 2026.

The Medellin mayor while sharing the update on social media, said Gutierrez’s father who is staying in Medellin, has been informed about the development.

However, the officials didn’t disclose what actually happened to American Airlines flight attendant Fernando Gutierrez.

The medical examiner in Colombia is examining the autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

As per local media reports, Gutierrez was set to stay overnight ahead of a flight to Miami.

Gutierrez had reportedly shared his location at an Airbnb just moments before he disappeared in Medellin.

His friends and co-workers reported the incident later to the local authorities.

American Airlines issued a statement regarding their missing crew member, stating the company was “actively engaged” with local law enforcement and extending full support to Gutierrez’s family amid ongoing investigations.