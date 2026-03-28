Zayn Malik makes rare public appearance amid 'Sideways' promotions

It’s not every day that fans spot Zayn Malik on the streets.

Known for keeping a low profile, the former One Direction star left fans both surprised and eager for more with his rare public outing.

On Friday, March 27, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker was spotted in New York City during the press run of his upcoming fifth album, KONNAKOL, set to drop on April 17.

Just hours after releasing his new single, Sideways, and its music video, he, the usually private artist stepped out to make an appeareance on SiriusXM podcast.

For the press run, the X Factor alum sported a blue cardigan over a striped shirt and jeans.

Even before the latest pictures surfaced on social media, a slew of fan-captured videos and photos from a separate sighting were already circulating online.

The images from a recent meet-and-greet in an alley were sending Zquad in a total meltdown.

Rocking a black leather jacket over a black vest, Zayn was seen strolling through Manhattan, where he took time to greet fans, snap selfies, and chat.

One viral moment from the day captured him hugging a fan after she initially reached out for a handshake.

Interestingly, the 33-year-old singer has several official meet-and-greet and in-store events scheduled in the New York area next month to celebrate his album release.

April 19: In-store photo op at Looney Tunes in West Babylon, NY (Sold Out).

April 20: Meet & Greet at Rough Trade Below NYC at 3:00 PM (Sold Out).

April 20: In-store photo op at UMusic Shop NY at 6:30 PM (First-come, first-served).

To celebrate the upcoming album, Zayn will also be launching his Konnakol Tour on May 12 in England.