James Martin makes urgent plea minutes into ITV cooking show

James Martin interrupts ITV show with urgent plea that left viewers stunned just minutes into the cooking show.

James Martin made an urgent plea to its viewers during the opening frames of his ITV cookery program, which aired this morning, March 28, 2026.

The famous TV chef had invited a buzzing lineup on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today, March 28.

The guest list features First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths, double Olympic gold medal winner James Cracknell, and chefs Meliz Berg and John Hooker.

He started off the show with a “simple little dish” made using lamb shanks that he used to quickly make when he first relocated to London.

The Lamb Shank Tagine showcased tender, slow-cooked lamb combined with saffron, ras el hanout, apricots, preserved lemon and aromatic fresh herbs.

However, before he presented the meal that had been cooking for 12 hours overnight, he made an urgent plea to viewers at home.

“Before I serve, this I just want to reiterate…I’m not going to upset the people of New Zealand…. but please, please as a nation can we just buy stuff from this country,” he commenced the broadcast.

“We’ve got amazing produce in this country. Buy British, because this stuff is just the best in the world. It’s prime season right, and let’s face it, the farmer need all the help they can get.” becoming visibly emotional.

He then served the dish which he described as a “pot of pleasure” indicating that to elevate it even further cooks could add almonds and pistachio nuts.

Before moving to the next task, he didn’t forget to make the plea again for people to buy local lamb, adding, “It’s one of the true, true delights and one of the most amazing produce we have in this country and when it’s in season like this, jus buy it.”