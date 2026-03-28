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'Harry Potter' TV series trailer smashes HBO records in 48 hours

'Harry Potter' reboot is already a hit or maybe a miss with alternating reviews online

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 28, 2026

&apos;Harry Potter&apos; TV series trailer smashes HBO records in 48 hours
'Harry Potter' TV series trailer smashes HBO records in 48 hours 

Turns out, you can never really leave Hogwarts.

The first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone just dropped – and within 48 hours, it racked up a jaw dropping 277 million views, making it the biggest trailer launch in the history of HBO and HBO Max.

Yes, the Boy Who Lived is trending again.

This new take on JK Rowling’s iconic story promises a slower, more detailed journey – one book per season. Season one revisits Sorcerer’s Stone, but with a fresh cast and a slightly more cinematic (and let’s be honest, nostalgic) vibe.

The trailer leans into emotion early.

“I’ve always wanted to know about my parents,” Harry said.

Hagrid, played by Nick Frost, delivers the gut punch:

“Your parents were the kindest, bravest people I have ever met… The next time I see you will be at Hogwarts.”

Cue chills.

We get glimpses of Ron, Hermione, Quidditch, the Sorting Hat — basically, all the moments fans were waiting to judge lovingly (or not lovingly).

The new lineup includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Snape, with Francesca Gardiner steering the ship.

The big question: can it live up to the legacy of Daniel Radcliffe’s era?

We will find out at Christmas 2026.

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