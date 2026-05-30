Did Katie Price violate Instagram rules?

It was revealed on Saturday that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison

Fans will not have to wait much longer, as Katie Price's Instagram account is reportedly set to be restored very soon after claims she violated platform rules by showing off her breasts.'

The development comes after the former model claimed that she had finally spoken to Lee, adding further confusion to the ongoing saga.

Sources have now revealed it should be back up within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta following complaints concerning nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies.

However, a source has now said: 'The spotlight is on her like never before at the moment, so miserable keyboard warriors with nothing better to do write in to complain about her content.'

They added to The Sun: 'She posts a lot about her CBD oil and gummies but these are perfectly legal, and she obviously has a deal in place and certain commitments.

'And I don’t think anyone can really complain about a hint of boob when things like OnlyFans are in existence. Anyway it’s all been sorted now.'

The Daily Mail revealed on Saturday that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to his father, which Katie, 48, debunked at the time.

It's understood he was detained over claims relating to a private civil matter.