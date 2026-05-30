Pete Davidson makes surprise confession about Kim Kardashian years after split

Pete Davidson may have moved on with his life, but he clearly still has plenty of admiration for Kim Kardashian.

During a candid conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser on The Pete Davidson Show, the former Saturday Nigh Live star surprised fans by speaking warmly about his famous ex, nearly four years after their highly piblicised breakup.

"She's superhuman," Pete shared. "I learned from her that no matter what's going on, like whatever in the news, you're still you, and you can just still go do s--t."

The comedian, who dated Kim Kardashian briefly for nine months before their 2022 split, said one of the biggest things he took away from their relationship was watching how she handled intense public scrutiny without letting it derail her life.

Pete also could not hide his admiration for Kardashian’s growing acting career.

Recalling a conversation from when they were together, he said, "I remember one day she was just like, 'I think I'm gonna be an actress.' And I was like, ‘F--k yeah.' And then she's just good at it, and I was like, 'God, get the f--k out of here.' She's so good at acting."

Glaser, who stars alongside Kardashian in the upcoming comedy Fifth Wheel, quickly backed up Pete’s praise.

"She's amazing. She's so smart. She does anything she wants to do," Nikki said, adding that Kardashian thrives whenever people doubt her abilities.

The conversation also turned to Kardashian’s ability to tune out negativity. "She protects herself from it," Glaser explained, revealing that the reality star often remains unaware of stories dominating headlines about her.

As the compliments continued, Pete summed up his feelings with a simple observation that sparked laughter: "She's f--king funny."

Years after their romance ended, it seems Pete still has nothing but respect for one of Hollywood’s most-talked about stars.