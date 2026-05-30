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Nicolas Cage breaks silence on son Kal El name connection with ‘Superman'

Nicolas Cage, ex-wife Alice Kim gave birth to Kal El in 2005
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Nicolas Cage breaks silence on son Kal El name connection with ‘Superman&apos;

Nicolas Cage cleared up a long-standing assumption about his son’s name.

The Oscar-winning actor insisted that Kal El, born in 2005 to Cage and then wife Alice Kim, was not named after Superman.

“I wasn’t a Superman enthusiast; I grew up reading the monsters, like Ghost Rider and the Incredible Hulk,” Cage told Entertainment Tonight.

He explained that Kal El is actually a Hebrew name meaning “Voice of God.”

“I always thought Kal El is a beautiful name. So I gave him the name, but it wasn’t because of some sort of adoration of Superman,” he shared.

Nicolas Cage breaks silence on son Kal El name connection with ‘Superman

The speculation has persisted largely because Cage was once attached to Tim Burton’s Superman Lives in the early 1990s.

Test footage of him in the superhero suit has circulated online, though Warner Bros. canceled the project before filming began.

Cage later appeared via visual effects as a version of Superman in 2023’s The Flash.

Reflecting on the canceled film, he said audiences can “see the movie in their minds now,” which might resonate more deeply than a finished product.

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