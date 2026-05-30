Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone for hit song ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa is celebrating a major career milestone for her hit song Levitating.

The single from her Future Nostalgia album officially earned the 5x Platinum certification in the United Kingdom.

Awarded by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) via the BRIT Awards, this specific certification means the track has achieved over 3 million certified units in sales and streaming equivalents across the country.

On Friday, May 29, the Albanian-American pop star reposted BRITs’ social media story on her own Instagram account to mark her new achievement.

The center of the image features the cover art for her 2020 single, featuring the then 24-year-old music icon sitting behind the wheel of a retro convertible car.

She sports her signature Future Nostalgia era look with two-toned blonde and black hair tied into a topknot, a pink button-up shirt, oversized silver earrings, and white leather driving gloves.

Directly beneath the photo is a black rectangular box reading "DUA LIPA | LEVITATING."

A prominent metallic sticker on the bottom right reads "5X PLATINUM SINGLE", which highlights the commercial success of the track.

Notably the new achievement also made Lipa the first female artist in history to have four separate songs reach 5x Platinum or higher status in the UK, including One Kiss, New Rules, and Don't Start Now.