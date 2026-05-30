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Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud speculation

Olivia Rodrigo addresses Taylor Swift buzz after viral concert sighting
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud speculation
Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud speculation

Olivia Rodrigo has heard the rumours – and she’s clearly not losing sleep over them.

The pop star is brushing off fresh speculation surrounding her relationship with Taylor Swift after fans recently noticed the two singers leaving a Paul McCartney concert around the same time, instantly sending social media into detective mode.

Asked about the viral chatter during an appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast podcast, Olivia made it clear she has no interest in chasing every online theory.

"I don't really read that far into it," Olivia said. "I think it comes with the territory, and it's par for the course."

The singer admitted that constantly monitoring internet discussions would be exhausting.

"I think if I dove into every internet detective sleuth that got things right or wrong about my life or any of my relationships, I think I'd just go crazy," she added. "There's just not enough time in the day."

Rodrigo explained that the intense speculation surrounding her breakout hit Driver’s License taught her an important lesson about surviving fame.

"I had to detach from it in order to literally be OK," she said. "It was just such a crazy experience for everyone involved."

The comments also revive long-running rumours of tension between Olivia and Swift, particularly after Taylor received a songwriting credit on Déjà Vu in 2021. But the singer has repeatedly dismissed suggestions that her music is aimed at the global superstar.

“I was very surprised when people thought that,” she previously said of claims that "Vampire" was about Swift.

And for anyone still hunting for drama, Olivia has already offered her verdict.

"I don’t have beef with anyone,” she said. “I’m very chill."

As for internet conspiracies? Rodrigo admits she has a favourite category.

“There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories,” she joked. “I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

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