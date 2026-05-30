Louis Tomlinson scouts for local talent to open Vancouver show

Louis Tomlinson is on the lookout for local talent. The former One Direction star is giving aspiring artists a chance to share the world tour stage.

The Lemonade singer launched a call for aspiring musicians in Vancouver to apply for the chance to open his show at the Pacific Coliseum on June 3, during his ongoing How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

On Friday, May 29, the official Louis Tomlinson headquarters on Instagram posted an open call for independent musical acts, which the 34-year-old singer himself later reposted on his own social media account.

The post features a live concert photograph capturing the X Factor alum on stage singing into a microphone, flanked by his touring band members including a drummer.

The main heading is written in bold, distressed yellow capital letters reading, "DO YOU WANT TO OPEN FOR LOUIS TOMLINSON IN VANCOUVER?"

The text in a prominent orange rectangular text box read, “Louis is looking for a local act to open his show at the Pacific Coliseum on June 3rd 2026 in Vancouver. Submit your details for the chance to perform live on Louis' How Did We Get Here? World Tour."

This initiative highlights Tomlinson's long-standing industry reputation for supporting independent, rising grass-roots musicians.

Rather than hiring established commercial acts, he frequently uses his global platform to give smaller, local talent a chance to perform in front of massive arena crowds.