Frankie Valli cancels concerts due to ‘health' reasons

Frankie Valli has cancelled all of his remaining concert dates for 2026, announcing on Friday that he is stepping back from touring to focus on his health.

The 92-year-old music legend, who has barely paused for breath throughout a performing career spanning seven decades, broke the news on social media with a message that was as warm and considerate as it was disappointing for fans.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows," he wrote, "but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health. I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."

His longtime representative Victoria Varela shed further light on the decision, telling Variety that the choice to cancel outright rather than reschedule again was a deliberate act of consideration for ticketholders.

Several dates that were originally scheduled for April had already been pushed back into the summer and autumn, and Varela said Valli didn't want to keep moving the goalposts while fans had money tied up in the process.

"He needs to not keep rescheduling these shows," she said.

"He realised he needed to take a break and get his health in order, and that is the true issue, he wants to get better without prolonging, through the rescheduling process, the pain of people who've bought these tickets."

Ticketmaster lists nine cancelled dates in total, with the next three having been scheduled for 26 June in Scottsdale, Arizona, 28 June in Anaheim, California, and 17 July in Newark.

His touring schedule had been due to run through to a November date in Detroit.

Valli's last performance was on 22 February at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, a show that drew largely enthusiastic reviews, with audience members remarking on his stamina despite one noting he appeared "frail."

One Ticketmaster reviewer captured the spirit of it well: "This 91-year-old gentleman stood through 18 songs, never sat down once… This show put a pep in my step and a smile on my face for days."

Varela said Valli hopes to devote the next six months to his recovery before considering a return to the stage in 2027.

Valli first found fame with the Four Seasons in the 1960s, with hits including Walk Like a Man, Big Girls Don't Cry, Rag Doll and Can't Take My Eyes Off You.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year.

His story inspired the long-running Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which ran from 2005 to 2017 and was later adapted into a film by Clint Eastwood.

At 92, he remains one of the most beloved figures in American popular music, and by the sound of it, he fully intends to be back.