Ariana Madix makes surprising 'Love Island USA' confession

As Love Island USA gears up for another summer of romance, heartbreak and villa drama, host Ariana Madix is already dropping a few behind-the-scenes truths – and one involves her not-so-secret favorite contestant.

Ahead of the season 8 premiere on June 2, Madix opened up about returning to Fiji for what she calls her “dream job.” But paradise is not always perfect.

"The worst thing is just being so far away from home," she admitted. "And on such a wildly different time zone, that I just feel very removed from life."

Still, the former Vanderpump Rules star says the fast-paced nature of Love Island is exactly what makes it so addictive for both viewers and the people making it.

"I feel like there's less time to worry," Madix explained. Unlike traditional reality shows that sit on a shelf for months before airing, Love Island unfolds almost in real time.

But it was her comments about breakout star Olandria Carthen that stole the spotlight. "I mean, I could've told you that was gonna happen. The girl's a star," Madix said.

"The second I saw her casting sheet, I was like, I'm obsessed with this girl. I know I'm not supposed to have favorites, but she was my favorite cast member."

Madix added that she related to Olandria immediately and believes her success is only getting started.

As a new group of Islanders prepares to enter the villa, the host has one simple piece of advice.

"It sounds cliché, but be yourself because being yourself is what made the people who make the show fall in love with you," she said.

With a fresh cast, new romances and Ariana back at the helm, Season 8 looks ready to bring another summer obsession to viewer’s screens.