Lisa Kudrow reveals rare insights into marriage with Michel Stern

Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern have stayed together for three decades

Lisa Kudrow considers meeting husband Michel Stern the best thing that ever happened to her, after the couple have been married for three decades.

The 62-year-old actress met Stern before she rose to success for her role as Phoebe in Friends and they have stayed together through it all.

Sharing the secret behind her healthy marriage, Kudrow said, “I think that's all there is to it. Mutual respect for the most part. But definitely wanting to stay together and then relearning mutual respect, practicing mutual respect and listening,” in conversation with People Magazine.

During a recent premiere of Kudrow’s The Comeback, she was joined by her husband and their son, Julian Murray Stern, 27, who costars in the show.

Speaking of working with her son on the sitcom, the Mad About You actress said, "I was kind of tired, and my brain was just a little fuzzy, and I've been looking at lines. I walked in and I saw Julian sitting on the couch with some other people like, ‘Oh,’ and just walked over and climbed onto the couch right next to him and cuddled in."

This was not the first time Kudrow talked about how grateful she is to have found her husband before the chaos of fame. In an earlier interview, she said, “I feel like the luckiest thing that happened to me was that I met and fell in love with the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with before Friends, right before.”