Everything to know about ‘No Kings’ march against Trump: Where, why, who organised it

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the United States and Europe on Saturday for the third nationwide “No Kings” protest.

The march aims at voicing opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Additionally, protestors are raising a major global issue of the ongoing war with Iran, calling it an overreach of executive power.

Where is the ‘No Kings’ march taking place?

From major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago to small towns like Millersburg, Ohio, and Black River Falls, Wisconsin, more than 3,100 rallies were planned.

In Europe, protests were organised in cities like Paris, Perlin, Rome, and Madrid, where American citizens and allies gathered in solidarity.

One of the major gatherings was in St. Paul, Minnesota, where almost 100,000 people gathered at the state capitol for the flagship event.

In Washington, D.C., demonstrators marched from Virginia to the National Mall, displaying banners with “No Kings, No War” slogans. The protestors were chanting, “No justice, no peace. No ICE in our streets.”

Why is the ’ No Kings’ march organised?

The protests came following a partial government shutdown, rising gas prices, and a deepening conflict with Iran.

The protests have also grown beyond the urban areas, with nearly 50% of the protests happening in the red states or battleground areas.

The White House responded to the protests by saying the demonstrations were “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.” However, the protesters have vowed to continue, and the demonstrators have stated the reasons for the protests as the war, immigration, and the economy.

Who organised the ‘No Kings’ march?

The demonstrations were organised by a coalition of activist groups working together under the banner of the No Kings Coalition.

As per reports, the coalition includes 50501, Indivisible, AFT (American Federation of Teachers), MoveOn, ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), Public Citizen, SEIU (Service Employees International Union), and Common Defense.