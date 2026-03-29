RAYE unveils Taylor Swift's red-lip secret after opening on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and RAYE have became friends since she invited her to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has imparted some advices, and some secrets to RAYE who presented her with an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 26.

The 28-year-old musician talked about her anticipation to meet Swift ahead of the ceremony in an interview, saying she was the one RAYE hoped to meet at the event.

“I’ve had the pleasure of having a couple of beautiful conversations with her, and I really, really like her. She’s really, really lovely, so I hope I bump into her,” the Escapism hitmaker told Billboard.

When asked about any advices she has gotten from the Grammy winner, RAYE shared, “I was actually asking her, ‘How do you do your show for three hours?’ She has a three-hour show, which is insane! I was like, ‘How do you do it?’ And she was just giving me all the tea and tips.”

The Prada songstress also unlocked the secret behind Swift’s infamous red lipstick which lasts throughout her shows, saying, “I also asked about her red lipstick because you know, it never moves. The problem is when I sing, mine goes all over my face. So I was like, ‘How do you do it?’ She’s given me some tips.”

RAYE later not only met the Opalite hitmaker, but presented her with the award and had her and her fiancé Travis Kelce dancing to her WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? performance in front row.

The Eras Tour performer was seen showing off her left hand with the engagement ring to Kelce as she sang along the lyrics to the song.