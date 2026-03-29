Zendaya, Robert Pattinson give fans something to talk about

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have set the rumor mill spinning with latest appearance.

According to NewsFlip the two are in Paris for a new film project, though the pair have not yet been publicly spotted together.

The production team is keeping details tightly under wraps, a move that has only fueled speculation among fans.

The Paris rendezvous adds intrigue to a year already stacked with joint ventures.





The duo headline three major projects in 2026.

One is The Drama which is an A24 romantic dark comedy directed by Kristoffer Borgli, exploring the unraveling of a couple’s relationship just days before their wedding.

The other one is Dune: Part Three, Denis Villeneuve’s continuation of the sci-fi epic, with Zendaya reprising her role as Chani and Pattinson joining the saga in a pivotal new role.

Their project Odyssey is an ambitious, mythic-inspired project blending modern themes with epic storytelling, marking another high-profile collaboration between the two.

Fans are eager to know whether the Paris backdrop hints at a romantic storyline or a dramatic twist, but for now, the mystery remains.

What’s certain is that Zendaya and Pattinson’s partnership is shaping up to be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about collaborations of 2026.