BTS meets 'queen' Shakira backstage at FIFA Club World Cup

BTS hailed Shakira as “queen” after striking a pose with her in a sweet backstage moment.

After performing during the historic, inaugural World Cup halftime show at the 2026 Final match between Argentina and Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the halftime performer reunited beyond the pitch.

RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, posed for a group photo with the Waka Waka hitmaker smiling alongside.

The BTS leader later shared the group photos on his Instagram Stories, referring to the Columbian pop star as "queen" by tagging her with the caption, "queen @shakira."

The 11-minute, Super Bowl-style spectacle was curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and featured mega-stars Madonna, BTS, Shakira, and Justin Bieber.

The septet performed a live rendition of their one the mega hits, Dynamite, meanwhile Shakira and Burna Boy presented the official song of this year Dai Dai.

The duo delivered a high-energy vocal performances accompanied by the PS 22 Chorus and Ghetto Kids.

Moreover, Madonna opened the debut FIFA Halftime show by rolling through stadium tunnels in a dune buggy driven by Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, before performing a mashup of her hit Music and Disco Inferno.