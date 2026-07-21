Kevin Feige addresses Adam Driver's 'X-Men' casting rumours

Kevin Feige has been trying to work with Adam Driver and cast him in a Marvel film role, but so far it has not become official.

Amid rumors that Driver could potentially star in the X-Men reboot, the studio head revealed where he’s at in finally working with the Girls actor.

“It’s no secret we’d like to [work with Driver],” Feige said in the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him, and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition.

Feige said that Driver “couldn’t be more cordial” in his conversations about working with Marvel Studios, adding, “He’s usually upfront about how he is feeling.”

Filmmaker Jake Schreier is set to direct the X-Men reboot from a script being developed by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear showrunner Joanna Calo. Rumors that Driver is set to join the cast of the reboot have been circulating for weeks, with conflicting reports that the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor is up for roles like Magneto, William Stryker, or Mister Sinister.

Marvel is set to introduce a new generation of X-Men actors in the reboot after Avengers: Doomsday says goodbye to the actors who played the mutants across the Fox era. All the characters now live under the Disney umbrella following Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

In a 2025 interview, Schreier discussed what he learned on Thunderbolts* that he would apply to making the X-Men film.

“The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff,” he told Empire. “By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, ‘Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.’”