Lewis Hamilton reportedly becomes North West's biggest cheerleader

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s rumoured romance is reportedly moving beyond date nights–and straight into family life.

As per Closer magazine, the Formula One champion has formed a close bond with Kim’s four children, with eldest daughter North West becoming an unexpected ally as she pursues her growing music caree.

“Kim wants Lewis to be a big part of the kids’ lives and, right now, North is the one who needs the most support because she's throwing herself headfirst into this big showbiz career,” a source told the outlet.

The insider claimed Hamilton has been helping North navigate online criticism while encouraging her to stay focused.

“Lewis is no stranger to being on the end of an online backlash himself, so he has this rescue plan for her and is constantly reminding her not to lose sight of her goals,” the source noted.

“He’s very careful not to overstep the boundaries because he wants to be respectful to Kanye, but he’s become one of North's biggest cheerleaders.”

The support reportedly extends to Kim’s entire family.

“He’s really fantastic with all the kids, which of course totally melts Kim’s heart,” the insider added, claiming Hamilton recently joined the family on their annual Idaho vacation and quickly fit into the family dynamic.

The source also alleged that Kim believes finding someone who embraces both her and her children “kind of feels like a miracle.”

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has commented on the relationship rumours, the insider insists North’s approval has made a difference.

“North is by far the toughest one of the kids to win over,” the source said. “So the fact that she likes Lewis is a massive relief.”

For now, the reports remain unconfirmed–but they continue to fuel speculation that Hamilton’s role in Kim Kardashian’s life may be growing well beyond romance.