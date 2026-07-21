Ryan Gosling's famous ‘La La Land’ poster finally gets fixed after 10 years

La La Land is coming back to cinemas to celebrate its 10th anniversary but fans quickly noticed that something else has changed as well.

The film's famous poster has been updated with a small fix that Ryan Gosling himself once joked about.

The new poster still shows Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing together in Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Ryan's hand, however, is now pointing upward, matching Emma's pose. In the original poster, the actor bent hand became a funny talking point among fans for years.

Ryan earlier talked about it in a 2024 interview as he admitted that he never expected that photo to become the official poster for the film.

Looking back, he said the hand position took away from the moment and even gave it the nickname "La La Hand."

The film's official Instagram page also had fun with the update as it shared the new poster with the simple caption, "A minor adjustment."

Released in 2016, La La Land became one of the biggest films of the year.

The romantic musical, which was directed by Damien Chazelle, earned massive praise from critics and audiences from all over the world.

Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress, while Chazelle took home Best Director.

The anniversary re release, moreover, will begin in US cinemas on August 16 before arriving in UK cinemas on August 28.