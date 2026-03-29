Katie Price 'wishes I was there' for Harvey on Princess Andre show

Katie didn't rule out another cameo on the series

Katie Price has finally spoken about her debut on 18-year-old daughter Princess Andre's show via FaceTime call.

For those unversed, it was previously claimed the she had been banned from appearing on ITV2 series.

The 47-year-old former glamour model has now shared how she actually felt about the situation in a candid chat with her sister Sophie on their podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Sophie began the discussion by saying: 'You actually made an appearance on FaceTime! How did it feel?' Sensing a sarcastic tone in her sister's voice, Katie, who recently got married for the fourth time to Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews, replied: 'I love your sarcasm, Soph! Yes I made an appearance on the show, wahey!'

'Look, it’s Princess’ show and I think, because of the first show, there was a lot of stick because it was pretty obvious I wasn’t in it,' to which Sophie replied: 'I think the first show went down like a tonne of lead!'

Katie agreed: 'Literally, yes. Because whether people love it or not, like it or hate it, I am Princess’ mum and you can’t keep me away or keep the fact that I am associated to Princess, because I am her mother. And they use my name, I’m not saying 'they', but my name is always used against her show to create headlines.'

The mum-of-five, who shares Princess and her older brother Junior, 20, with ex-husband Peter Andre, 53, insisted that although she has mixed feelings about the show, "there's no scandal" behind her not being very present on the programme.

She told listeners: 'Now, I don’t understand, there’s no scandal, I speak to Princess every day, she lives at mine and Pete’s.'

However, the reality star did admit that she "wished she was there" when Junior and Princess were filmed taking their half-brother Harvey Price, who suffers from a rare genetic condition known as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), out for the day.

Katie shared: 'I wish I was there with Harvey on that, because I always do everything with Harvey, and it was nice for Junior and Princess to take Harvey out on his own.

'It was the first time they took him out, so when I was watching that bit, I was interested to see how Harvey would behave, and it’s weird because where Harvey is so used to me, he’s more bantery. So he must have been on the fritz a little bit,' the star said, before further explaining that her son seemed a bit more reserved on camera.

Katie didn't rule out another cameo on the series, even suggesting that she and Princess' dad Pete could be appearing more frequently on the reality show in the future.