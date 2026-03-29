Niall Horan reacts to Harry, Louis, Zayn releasing music at same time

While social media sleuths were busy pitting the members against each other and speculating about a supposed rift in the wake of all the former One Direction members releasing new solo music and touring around the same time, here’s how Niall Horan reacted.

While promoting his upcoming fourth studio album, titled Dinner Party, the Irish performer described the situation as “pretty sweet.”

“It's pretty cool though, isn't it?” he told the interviewer during a conversation with iHeartRadio Canada. “That, that all of us are kind of doing it all at the same time. It's, I think it's pretty, it's pretty sweet.”

“Cause everyone's releasing good music and just getting out there,” the This Town hitmaker continued. “And to be fair, all we've been over and on is touring. So it's like, it's not a shock to me that we're all out, you know, like that's kind of what we do.”

“It's exciting for everyone,” he added before praising each member. “Some of the, the size of the shows that Harry's playing and Louis’s playing and Zayn’s, like it's nuts. Wild.”

When the interviewer joked that she’d gone broke buying tickets, saying, “My pockets are empty,” the Slow Hands singer innocently apologised with a smile, “It’s so wild. I’m sorry.”

And of course, she forgave him, replying, “No, that’s okay. You’re forgiven.”

For the unversed, Niall’s latest album will premiere on June 5. He first officially announced it on March 18. Meanwhile the lead single, title track, will be released shortly before the album debut.