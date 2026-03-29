'Malcolm in the Middle' star Jane Kaczmarek hints at potential reboot

The Malcolm in the Middle revival is billed as a limited return but a full-fledged reboot isn’t completely off the table.

For now the fan-favourite show is returning with a four-episode revival on Disney+/Hulu, releasing on April 10. However, the cast suggests a full reboot is still very much a possibility.

Jane Kaczmarek, who plays the role of Lois, teased, “It’s a whole new set of characters and circumstances that are ripe.”

The current story shows Malcolm as an adult, now distant from his chaotic family.

He has a partner and a daughter, but is forced to reunite with his family during Hal and Lois’ 40th wedding anniversary.

Most of the original cast returns, except Erik Per Sullivan’s Dewey, now recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

New characters were introduced, including Malcolm’s girlfriend Tristan and his daughter Leah.

There is talk of a possible spinoff, maybe focusing on Leah as the main character.

In addition to Jane’s response to Entertainment Weekly’s inquiry, revival executive producer Tracy Katsky Boomer says, “She could absolutely hold a show,” referring to Leah.

The creators also think the actress playing Leah has strong future potential.

It is pertinent to note that Frankie Muniz is now a full-time NASCAR driver, but may act again later.

The original show (2000–2006) was very successful, winning multiple awards and gaining strong fan and critic support.