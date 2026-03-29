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Martin Short makes rare appearance after daughter death

Katherine Short committed suicide at age 42 in late February

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 29, 2026

Martin Short makes rare appearance after daughter death

Martin Short made his first public appearance since the loss of his daughter Katherine, joining longtime friend J.J. Abrams for dinner in Santa Monica.

The Only Murders in the Building star appeared subdued but supported, as the outing reflected how Hollywood has rallied around him during an unimaginably difficult time.

Katherine Short, a clinical social worker, died at age 42 in late February.

In a statement, the family said they were “devastated by this loss” and asked for privacy.

Martin Short makes rare appearance after daughter death

Selena Gomez costar postponed two shows with Steve Martin in the wake of the tragedy, taking time away from the stage.

Yet support has been visible.

At the Oscars earlier this month, host Conan O’Brien closed the broadcast with a heartfelt tribute, “We love you, Martin Short! Good night!”

Friends like Abrams have also stepped in, offering companionship as the 76-year-old navigates grief.

Martin Short makes rare appearance after daughter death

Katherine had spoken openly about her struggles with mental health.

She previously shared that her service dog Joni helped her through daily challenges.

She was remembered by loved ones for the light and joy she brought into the world.

Friday’s dinner marked Short’s quiet return to public life, framed not only by sorrow but by the strength of friendships and the embrace of an industry that continues to stand by him.

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