Celine Dion plans multiple shows in Paris this fall

Celine Dion, Canadian music diva, is preparing a major comeback.

She plans to perform multiple concerts at Paris’ La Défense Arena this September and October, according to Daily Mail.

The venue, Europe’s largest, can host up to 40,000 fans per night.

Dion may stage as many as two shows per week.

These would be her first concerts in France since 2017.

Excitement has already been stirred by posters across Paris featuring the titles of her biggest hits including My Heart Will Go On and The Power of Love widely interpreted as part of a teaser campaign for her return.

Dion hinted at a comeback several times in recent months.

Her performance of Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne à L’Amour at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony was hailed as a triumphant moment, while her relaxed appearance at Paul McCartney’s Las Vegas concert with family further fueled optimism among fans.

“I believe in myself, in my courage… I will return to the stage because I am ready,” she said in a recent interview.

Her return is especially poignant given her 2022 diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a rare progressive disorder that causes severe muscle spasms and has impacted her ability to sing and perform.

At the time, Dion told fans, “These spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulty walking and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”