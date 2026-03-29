Kerry Katona refuses to 'give oxygen' to Katie Price feud

It comes after Kerry recently showed off the results of her lymphatic drainage massage

Kerry Katona has broken her silence over the Dubai row with Katie Price in a bombshell interview on Saturday, confessing she is 'so over the drama.'

It comes after Kerry and Katie's 22-year friendship was reportedly strained following the fight between their partners.

The punch-up reportedly occurred when Paolo believed Lee was speaking to Katie in an 'aggressive manner,' and he reportedly unfollowed Katie's new husband.

Now, Kerry has made her clear stance, saying she has no 'interest in revisiting the alleged fallout. She insisted she is in a 'good place' and that Katie can do as she pleases.

Speaking to The Sun, Kerry rolled her eyes as she said: 'I don’t wanna talk about Kate. I don’t wanna talk about Lee.

'I’m not interested in this saga. I’m not gonna be pulled in. I’m not gonna give it any oxygen. I’m in a good place. Kate can do what she wants.

'She’s a grown-a** woman. That’s all I have to say. It’s boring now. I am so over it. Can we have a new drama?'

Last month, it was reported that Kerry had 'quietly unfollowed' Lee following their trip to Dubai, which allegedly ended in chaos.

'Kerry quietly unfollowed Lee a few days ago,' a source claimed to The Sun.

'She is still upset about what happened when they were all in Dubai together, and at the end of the day, her loyalties are with Paolo, not Katie and her new man.'

At the time, the source said Kerry is speaking again to Katie but does not want anymore contact with Lee.

It comes after Kerry recently showed off the results of her lymphatic drainage massage, designed to remove waste, excess fluid, and toxins from her body by sharing before and after images.

Kerry's stomach and torso appeared more defined as lay wrapped in a towel in the photos.

Lymphatic drainage is a specialised massage technique that is performed by a trained professional which stimulates the natural movement of lymph fluid.