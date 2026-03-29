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Nicki Minaj accused of unpaid bills amid new album delay

Nicki Minaj drama deepens with whooping $275k legal battle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 29, 2026

Nicki Minaj accused of unpaid bills amid new album delay
Nicki Minaj accused of unpaid bills amid new album delay 

Another day, another headline for Nicki Minaj – but this one comes with a price tag.

A production company, 24/7 Productions, is accusing the rapper of leaving more than $275,000 unpaid after working together on multiple high-profile events, including the MTV Video Music Awards and iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

According to legal filings, the company says it handled everything from staffing and lighting to transportation and logistics for Minaj’s shows and her Pink Friday 2 launch. The catch? They claim they fronted the costs – over $275K worth – and never got paid back.

Even more alarming: 24/7 alleges Minaj’s company pulled in around $650,000 from Jingle Ball performances alone… yet their invoices remain untouched.

After repeated attempts to collect, the response they reportedly got was: “We'll look into this.”

Not exactly reassuring.

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