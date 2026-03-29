Demi Lovato makes Jordan Lutes feel like 'luckiest guy alive' on birthday

The couple tied the knot in May 2025 after three years of dating

Demi Lovato is celebrating the day the love of her life, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, was born.

On Saturday, March 28, the Heart Attack singer took to Instagram to wish Lutes, who is also a musician, a happy birthday on his 25th birthday.

“happy bday to my hubby aka the love of my life and my favorite human,” wrote Lovato, 33, alongside a carousel of sweet pictures of the happily married couple, who tied the knot last year.

“u r my home, my world and my forever,” the Camp Rock alum continued. “Loving u is the easiest thing ive ever done bc u make it so damn easy. i’m so excited to spend an eternity of birthdays with u and grow old together. i love u more.”

In the comments section, Lutes replied, “I love you so much baby. I’m the luckiest guy alive getting to do life with you.”

The accompanying photographs showed a glimpse into the couple’s love story, from morning hikes and nights in, to red carpets and backstage moments, and a throwback to their summer wedding last year. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California on May 25 — three years after going public with their romance.

They first met during a writing session for Lovato’s eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, released in 2022. Lovato later revealed on the LadyGang podcast that it took “a couple months” for them to become romantically involved. However, things progressed quickly from there, with Lutes popping the question one year after they started dating.