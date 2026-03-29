The Dictators guitarist Ross 'The Boss' Friedman dies weeks after ALS news

Ross 'The Boss' Friedman passes away at age 72

Ross “The Boss” Friedman has died weeks after revealing his ALS diagnosis.

The legendary guitarist, known for his work with The Dictators and Manowar, was 72. The news of his death was confirmed in a statement shared to his official Instagram account on Friday, March 27.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the Bronx’ own Ross ‘The Boss,’ Friedman, who died last night after battling ALS,” the caption read. “A legendary guitarist and beloved father, his music and spirit impacted fans around the world as much as you impacted him.”

Friedman had publicly shared his ALS diagnosis on February 9, after experiencing “very minor strokes” and increasing weakness in his hands and legs. “It’s difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong,” he said at the time.

"His music meant everything to him & his guitar was his life’s breath. This insidious disease took that away from him," the Instagram post added.

A founding member of The Dictators in 1973, Friedman later joined Manowar before launching the Ross the Boss Band.

Inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2017, his legacy continues to resonate across generations of rock fans.